https://thescoop.us/watch-trump-supporters-gather-to-break-world-record-for-largest-boat-parade-video/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-trump-supporters-gather-to-break-world-record-for-largest-boat-parade-video

On August 15, Trump supporters gathered in Clearwater Beach Florida in an attempt to break the world record for the largest boat parade.

Trump supporters came from all over Florida and the Southeast to show their support for President Trump by flying thousands of pro-Trump flags.

One supporter stated “Trumpers! Trumpers! All you haters out there! Y’all don’t stand a chance. You’re outnumbered. You’re outnumbered. You are the minority. We’re the majority. We are the supermajority. You already already found that out in 2016. I don’t know what y’all ain’t learned yet. I don’t know what ya’ll haven’t learned yet. But look at this! Look! Look at all of that! Look at all those people.”

He showed all the people around him and said, “That is just a preview. A preview of what you are going to see this November. Trump 2020. It will be a landslide. I don’t give a s*** what they say. It will be a landslide. We are going to blow the Democrats out the freaking water. Peace!“

Guinness officials are reviewing footage to see if the parade broke the world record. Similar boat parades have happened in Delaware, New Jersey and Alabama.

Click here to subscribe to our REAL NEWS newsletter >>

The current record under Guinness Book of World Records was achieved in 2014 in Malaysia with 1,118 boats but with this most recent boat parade, the organizers believe they have the record beat. Over 1600 boaters were registered to be in the Clearwater Beach boat parade.

Click below to watch the video!

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

