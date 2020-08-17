https://caldronpool.com/where-was-five-year-old-cannon-hinnants-white-privilege/

The murder of Cannon Hinnant exposed systemic bias in the mainstream media. The majority of news outlets not reporting the execution-style murder of a five-year-old white boy at the hands of a black neighbour wasn’t a glitch.

Advertisement

WaPo dismissed concerns about media bias, claiming conservatives were politicizing Hinnant’s death because Hinnant’s family don’t believe “race was a motivating factor in the killing.”

An assertion which went against WaPo’s acknowledgement that investigating authorities have not yet established or released a motive for why Hinnant was executed.

Advertisement

Though, the “Democracy dies in darkness” news organization begrudgingly took a moment to shine a light on the tragedy. Half of it was a criticism of conservative media, employed as part of a justification for the silence of, or half-hearted reporting from, most leftist news organizations.

The article then rationalized the lack of reporting (read: justification for a lack of concern) strongly suggesting that reporting the execution of five-year-old Cannon in front of his sisters, would contradict the “white privilege” and “systemic racism” narrative being pushed by these organizations.

The apparent apathy, and moral rationalizing, for what amounts to a relative media ‘black-out’ when compared to George Floyd’s horrific death, further suggests that these mainstream media organizations are complicit in protecting the “us vs. them,” “black vs. white,” and “Left vs. Right” propaganda that’s been circulating since Hilary Clinton’s election loss in 2016.

The WaPo article overlooked – rather omitted – that the chief concern over the lack of reporting about Hinnant’s death, was the double standard within Leftist media organizations, not “race.”

Had Cannon been a black five-year-old child, executed by a white male, the largely leftist mainstream media would be lined up for days fueling division, supporting riots, and filling panels with “expert” upon “expert”, fresh off-the-conveyor-belt conformity of Leftist dominated academic ivory towers.

Advertisement

The double standard is as clear as day. The value of Hinnant’s life was weighed, and measured according to the colour of his skin by so-called “anti-racists.” The mainstream media’s concern for how this might impact their image, and that of the Black Lives Matter movement, over against the death of an innocent child proves my point.

The apologetic self-justifications prove it. Media organizations are lying if they say otherwise.

The blunt, simple truth behind the lack of widespread reporting, and public concern, is that young Hinnant was the wrong colour melanin to be of any use to Leftist power-brokers, their groupies, and propaganda machines.

Advertisement

Left-wing media do not consider Hinnant’s execution at the hands of a black man to be newsworthy, because his murder is a strong counter-point to the Marxist Black Lives Matter, us vs. them, fear-based false narrative, which they use ad nauseam, to stigmatize “all white people as racists chasing down black people in order to execute them.”

This is the general rule of thumb for Marxists.

Martin McCauley gave the practice sharp relief when he explained in ‘Stalin & Stalinism’ that ‘Stalin deliberately exaggerated the danger from the right [within the Soviet bureaucracy] by accusing them of betraying the working class and the revolution. If anyone refused to fight the right then he too, declared Stalin, was a traitor.’ (1983)

Such thinking might explain why a few “fringe” Black Lives Matter supporters celebrated the execution, here and here.

In addition, if BLM were solely about police brutality, as some claim, then why did they not fight for Justine Damond? Why did they turn her murder at the hands of a black police officer into a defence of that police officer?

It’s reasonable to assume that the Marxist BLM movement and its sycophants could have stopped the police behind George Floyd’s death. If BLM Inc. hadn’t thrown the Justine Damond incident upside down by disregarding the victim, in trying to exonerate the villain because of their obsession with melanin.

Damond’s murder was a warning sign, but BLM never pushed for police reform, never rioted in the streets.

Why? (a) Damond wasn’t the right melanin; (b) because BLM Inc. are busy selling Marxism like crack on every street corner they can find, to an easily manipulated, gullible public who think they’re buying a cure for the sinful condition of the human heart.

What’s established by the behaviour of BLM in the Damond case, is that it’s well within the parameters of Marxist privilege to once again disregard the victim, in an attempt to exonerate the villain.

The privilege on display isn’t white, nor is it black. Our fight isn’t about black vs. white, neither is it left vs. right, it’s about truth vs. falsehood.

There is solidarity in suffering.

But there were no black squares for Cannon or his sisters. Just convenient silence.

Here’s the straight-up, fact-based bottom line. If you sent a shout out about George Floyd’s horrific death, but have no clue who Cannon is, or what happened to him, you’re not only a hypocrite, you’re a social media show-pony of the highest order.

Media bias is revealed by its blanket silence.

Cannon Hinnant’s life mattered.

#sayhisname

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

