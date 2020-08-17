http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/a_-QdiONajY/wheres-the-harris-bounce.php

The big political news of the week last week was obviously the announcement of Kamala Harris as Slow Joe’s running mate. Excitement all around! At least in newsrooms.

Among the voters—apparently not so much. From The Hill today:

Biden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump has narrowed since last month, according to a new national poll. Biden leads Trump by just 4 points, with Biden at 50 percent and Trump at 46 percent, according to a CNN poll released Sunday. That marks a significant shift since the poll was last conducted in June, when the Democrat led Trump by 14 points, with Biden at 55 percent and Trump at 41.

If it’s 50-46 on election day, I think it likely means Trump wins. Wasn’t there supposed to be a bump from the Harris excitement?

Jim Geraghty of National Review passes along this interesting tidbit:

The CBS News survey asked, “if Joe Biden is elected President but cannot finish his term, do you think Kamala Harris would be qualified to serve as President, if necessary, or not?” Unsurprisingly, 91 percent of Democrats said yes, 85 percent of Republicans said no, but the numbers among independents might worry the Biden-Harris campaign – 45 percent of independents said “yes,” 55 percent said “no.”

Meanwhile, the Democrats are having their national convention online this week. I’m guessing the viewership won’t be much above what Joe Biden has been getting for his basement tapes sessions (which is close to zero viewers). In other words, there won’t even be a trace of the usual “convention bounce” this year.

