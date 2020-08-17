https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-palestinian-israel-issue-will-be-resolved_3464323.html

The thorny Palestinian-Israel conflict will be resolved, a top White House advisor said on Monday, pointing to the recent normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“People are looking at all of the great opportunities that can exist by working together if we let go of conflicts of the past and figure out how to carve a much brighter and better future,” Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, told reporters in a phone call.

“We do believe that there will be more normalizations with Israel and we do believe at some point the Palestinian-Israel issue will be resolved.”

The Israel-UAE deal sent shockwaves throughout the Middle East. It was just the third such agreement since Israel became an independent nation, and the first since Egypt and Israel finalized a deal in 1979.

While Iran and Turkey condemned the move, Bahrain and Oman are mulling whether to formalize ties with Israel.

The national flags of Israel and the United Arab Emirates flutter along a highway following the agreement to formalize ties between the two countries, in Netanya, Israel Aug. 17, 2020. (Nir Elias/Reuters)

Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan credited Trump with helping craft the agreement.

Trump told reporters in Washington last week that he believes the Palestinians “very much want to be a part of what we’re doing.”

“And I see, ultimately, the Palestinians—I see peace between Israel and the Palestinians. I see that happening. I think as these very big, powerful, wealthy countries come in, I think the Palestinians will follow, quite naturally,” he added.

On Jan. 28, the president released a map that showed a potential future Palestinian country, including a capital in eastern Jerusalem. The map received an endorsement from Netanyahu but a rejection from Palestinian leaders.

Those leaders condemned the UAE-Israel deal after it was announced

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement that what the UAE did amounts to “treason.”

“The Palestinian leadership also calls on the international community to abide by international law and resolutions of international legitimacy that form the basis for the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and that peace is achieved only through the complete end of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories,” he added.

Protesters hold a portrait of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas during a demonstration against Israel’s West Bank annexation plans, in the Gaza Strip on July 2, 2020. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinian Islamic terrorist group Hamas also condemned the agreement.

Abbas took issue with Netanyahu only promising to pause the annexation of the West Bank temporarily, not permanently.

Asked what guarantees America received on annexation, Kushner, the White House advisor, told reporters that Israel’s prime minister gave his word.

“Israel has agreed with us that they cannot move forward without our consent. We do not plan to give our consent for some time,” he said.

“We believe they will stick to their agreement. They have trust with President Trump.”

The White House reached out to Palestinian leadership recently, saying if they want to engage now, the issue of Israeli sovereignty is “on hold.”

But the United States will not “chase” Palestinian leaders, Kushner added. “The ball is really in the court of the Palestinians now,” he said.

