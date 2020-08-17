https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/switched-democrat-republican/

With the Democratic National Convention getting underway this week, I was reminiscing about the moment and reasons I switched my political affiliation from Democrat to Republican. I respect others’ choices and persuasions, but I love this country too much to remain silent. I’m compelled to inform my readers and fans about the truths behind political fronts.

A few years ago, I read a small book called, “Little Book of Liberal Lies,” by Elbert Guillory, an African American former member of the Louisiana State Senate. His book brought back to mind some stories I had forgotten, about things that happened in the 1960s. It also reminded me of the real history of the Democratic Party that is being suppressed today, especially when it comes to minorities.

In 1958, I graduated from high school and joined the Air Force. I was sent to South Korea. While I was there, I studied Tae Kwon Do and Judo. I eventually received my black belt in Tae Kwon Do and a brown belt in Judo.

Soon after, I left South Korea for March Air Force Base in Southern California. In 1961, while I was stationed there, I decided to begin teaching a karate class on the base. A lot of military personnel began training with me. In fact, my superior officer became one of my students. He was Sgt. Jackson, an incredible leader who became a very good friend.

During the Christmas holiday of 1961, Sgt. Jackson, his wife and kids decided to drive to his wife’s family, which was about three days away. When they returned about three weeks later, I asked Sgt. Jackson how his Christmas was. He said Christmas was great, but they had to stop twice to stay at motels, and most of them would not even allow them to come in because they we’re black.

The managers told him that they didn’t allow blacks in their motels. Those cold racial refusals not only happened twice at the motels but also repeatedly in restaurants they stopped at to eat on their journey.

I looked at my good friend with my eyes and mouth wide open. I was visibly shaking and very mad.

I said to him, “Sergeant, if you will tell me who did that to you, I am going to drive there and kick the crap out of them. (Being a black belt, it would have been easy for me!) If that is how they treat a military man like you, what are they doing to other blacks?”

I remember watching television back then and noticing Democratic leaders restricting black students from joining a public school that had all white students in it. I asked myself, “Why are these Democrats not allowing black people to be students there?”

I was actually a registered Democrat at the time – many of us conservatives were, including the great Ronald Reagan. So, I called a Democratic congressman in Riverside, California, and asked why they were chasing away black people from public schools. He replied, “Blacks have their own schools, and we don’t want them in our schools.” That happened in the liberal left-coast Los Angeles area!

On another day while watching television, I again saw black students trying to join the white students at school, while Democratic tough guys had their attack dogs chasing those black students away.

I was sitting on my couch screaming, “What is going on?! I can’t believe these Democrats are doing this. I am finished with them!”

I switched parties because Republicans were upset with the way Democrats were treating blacks. Republicans believed that blacks students should be able to study at any school.

Many black Americans today also remember how Democrats treated the blacks during the 1950s and ’60s, and that is why many of them also became Republicans. Many notables among these are the late Herman Cain, Ben Carson, Allen West, Larry Elder, Deneen Borelli, Sheriff David Clark, Charles Payne, Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson. There are many more incredible men and women I could list, but I am out of room.

What’s amazing is that many of us switched political party affiliations despite knowing that Democrats were in control of the U.S. House and Senate at the time. But that didn’t bother me because I can’t explain exactly how frustrated I was and still am with the anti-black prejudicial actions of the Democrats.

To be honest, it frustrates me all over again when I hear the undertones and outright admissions of prejudicial sentiment coming from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, which include documented bigoted comments like this: “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The heart of Biden’s no-holds support and defense for the 1994 Crime Bill (his signature legislation) was excellently explained by the Center for American Progress: “The crime bill also expanded the school-to-prison pipeline and increased racial disparities in juvenile justice involvement by creating draconian penalties for so-called super predators – low-income children of color, especially black children, who are convicted of multiple crimes.”

In light of Biden’s real racist record, his choice of Kamala Harris as his potential vice president is nothing short of political manipulation and a mockery to minorities. Only a year ago, Harris was calling out Biden’s racist record but now condones it. Where’s the integrity in that?

Of course, the Democrats’ problems go much deeper than the past hijacking of the civil rights movement and issues of equality. It runs right to the present day with Democrats’ manipulation of people and pulling the wool over the eyes of minorities, claiming that what they have to offer them will produce a better life for them and America. Nothing could be further from the truth. If you haven’t, please, please watch Larry Elders’s new documentary, “Uncle Tom,” to learn the real path of liberation and success for minorities. (Please also check out Elbert Guillory’s Facebook and “Elbert Guillory’s America” website for more of his recent political activities.)

The debate and differences between presidential candidates regarding their vision to help everyone obtain the American Dream was summarized well in a recent USA Today op-ed piece: “Biden and the Democratic National Committee seem to look at black Americans just as votes and not as actual people, with brains, feelings and families. Liberal policies have not made it easier for black business owners to navigate fewer regulations, pay less in taxes, and be lifted out of poverty. Liberal policies were not responsible for historic low black unemployment, and the creation of opportunity zones. But the Trump administration did. So, Biden should not be asking black America to compare his record to that of Trump’s.”

As Elbert Guillory stated in the beginning of his excellent 5-minute YouTube history lesson titled, “Why I am a Republican,” which I encourage everyone to watch: “In recent history, Democrats have created the illusion that their agenda and their policies are what’s best for black people. Somehow it’s been forgotten that the Republican Party was founded as an abolitionist movement.”

In these critical times for our country, do we really need more Democrat illusions in the White House?

