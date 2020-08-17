https://nypost.com/2020/08/17/woman-ambushes-hawaii-beach-wedding-over-covid-19-regulations/

A woman reportedly ambushed a beach wedding in Hawaii over coronavirus regulations.

In a video filmed by the unnamed woman, she proceeds to walk through Waimanalo Beach in Oahu, and interrupt a couple’s nuptials to remind them that the beach is closed.

“I don’t want to be rude but I had enough of sh-t,” says the wedding crasher.

“Aloha, aloha! That’s not your house, you’re lying. This is the beach and the beach is closed.”

The bride can be heard speaking to the woman, but she continues to tell the small group — which included small children — that they will be arrested for using the closed beach.

“The cops are coming,” the woman rants. She can be heard addressing the officiant of the wedding, “You’re always doing this for money.”

The officiant can be seen rushing the group away from the beach, back towards a large house several yards away.

“This is property,” a wedding guest can be heard saying.

“You want to tell me about property? Let’s talk about property,” remarks the woman.

Twitter

“Honey, these people don’t know that’s the property line,” says a bystander.

Certain types of short-term rentals, including renting out an entire home to tourists for a short stay, became illegal on the island of Oahu on Aug. 1 as the island seeks to curb unregulated tourism.

Beach wedding permits on the island of Oahu are invalid until Sept. 4, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. Surfing and swimming are allowed, but a social gathering on the beach is not.

The parties in the video have yet to be identified.

It is unclear if the couple were renting the home or if they eventually tied the knot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

