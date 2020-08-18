https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/18/a-new-low-for-trump/
RUSH: This is a new low even for Trump. I can’t defend him on this, folks. I’m sorry. Take a look at this picture if you’re watching on the Dittocam. Trump is putting mail trucks in cages. You know, at some point the guy’s gonna have to get some boundaries and limits. It was bad enough that Obama was putting illegal immigrant children in cages, and then they tried to blame that on Trump.
But look at this. All these poor mail trucks, and all they’re doing out there is trying to deliver ballots so people can fraudulently vote, and what did Trump do? He puts the mail trucks in cages. Oh, my goodness. This is the stuff that makes it tough, folks, it makes it tough. But we have to persevere and hang in there.