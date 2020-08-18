http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/zcJnjHN3DmA/a-new-power-line-record.php

Until this weekend, my 2004 post “The Sixty-First Minute” was the most read item in our 18-year history. Flagged with a screaming siren on the Drudge Report early in the afternoon of September 9 that year, it was historic in a number of respects. It may even have affected the outcome of the 2004 election and saved us from a John Kerry presidency. Writing from memory, I think it had more than 250,000 readers by the end of the day.

Over the weekend, however, John’s post “Antifa goes to Sturgis” went viral on Facebook. If I knew how, I would explain it, but I don’t have any idea. Perhaps John does.

At the end of the day on Sunday our software had recorded approximately 650,000 views of the post. It now has more than 750,000.

The record is a notable event in our history and we can only hope that it has a positive impact on President Trump’s prospects for reelection. It certainly reflects intense interest in the epidemic of leftist violence indulged by Democratic officials around the United States.

