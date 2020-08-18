https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-star-is-born-gop-candidates-ad-trounces-michelle-obama-dnc-speech-in-digital-metrics

As noted by The Daily Wire on Monday, Republican strategist and congressional GOP candidate Kimberly Klacik released a hard-hitting ad slamming Democrats for their apparent fake concern for black lives, highlighting the devastation in Democrat-run cities, particularly Baltimore. The ad went viral online, racking up millions of views within hours and earning astounding social media engagement, such as shares, likes, and comments.

The ad was so hot, in fact, it seemed to have eclipsed former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech given on the same day, at least digitally, said The Post Millenial’s Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Ballingall.

“By digital metrics, Michelle Obama bombed at the DNC last night. The former first lady was completely outdone by an unknown house candidate, [Kimberly Klacik],” he said in a Twitter thread posted Tuesday.

“On Facebook, Michelle Obama, despite being promoted by the traditional media giants, couldn’t scratch the virality of Klacik and the new media outlets who pushed her,” he argued, captioning screenshots of the speech and ad online.

The mere two results populated for Klacik show over 12.5 million views, whereas Obama’s numerous results totaled just shy of three million views, including views from conservative pundit Graham Allen criticizing her speech.

“Even on Twitter, Klacik has 25% more views than Michelle Obama,” Ballingall noted. Obama’s video, posted on the former First Lady’s Twitter account, shows 3 million views, whereas Klacik’s has 4.1 million.

“In 2016, Trump won because he offered a different message and used new different media. In 2020, it seems the Democrats repeating their same mistakes,” said the CMO. “I thought this election cycle was over a month ago – but everything seems to be shifting now.”

“Social media engagement isn’t the gospel, obviously, but it remains an incredible signal for message resonance and voter enthusiasm,” he added.

Klacik, running for the seat of late Congressman Elijah Cummings in Maryland’s ninth district, argued that Democratic policies and leadership have destroyed cities where black people reside, including Baltimore. The Republican strategist emphasized that black people do not have to vote Democrat.

“Democrats don’t want you to see this,” the ad was captioned. “They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat-run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress. Because All Black Lives Matter. Baltimore Matters. And black people don’t have to vote Democrat.”

“Do you care about black lives? The people who run Baltimore don’t. I can prove it, walk with me. They don’t want you to see this,” Klacik says, before strolling through the devastated city.

“It’s not just Baltimore,” the Republican later adds. “The worst place for a black person to live in America is a Democrat-controlled city. It’s 2020, name a blue city where black people’s lives have gotten better. Democrats think black people are stupid. They think they can control us forever, that we won’t demand better, that we’ll keep voting for them, forever, despite what they’ve done to our families and our communities. Are they right?”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Obama’s DNC speech included a swipe at President Donald Trump for taking children from their families and putting them in “cages,” failing to note that her husband, former President Barack Obama, oversaw the administration that built them.

