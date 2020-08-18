http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oBR7M7Tkc4A/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan stated that the other “layer of tragedy” of the Portland mob beating is “that it’s not getting more attention.” Morgan blamed “putting politics above public safety” for the lack of attention to the story. Morgan also took aim at “individuals that defend, deny, and at times, actually encourage this type of violence,” and “policies and the lack of leadership that absolutely promotes lawlessness.”

Morgan said that “the second layer of tragedy [is] that it’s not getting more attention. Look, this is clearly what happens when we have individuals that defend, deny, and at times, actually encourage this type of violence, when we have policies and the lack of leadership that absolutely promotes lawlessness. The American people need to be standing up and paying attention. We’re at a crossroads in this country, at this very moment.”

He added, “I can draw no other conclusion [than] right now, at no greater time, we are putting politics above public safety. That’s why you’re not seeing that more, and that’s outrageous.”

Morgan also said that if the incident had taken place at a pro-Trump event, it would have received massive amounts of media coverage.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

