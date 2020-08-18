https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/after-solyndras-failure-biden-says-hell-lead-clean-energy-bigger-faster?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

During the Democratic National Convention’s climate change segment on Wednesday, presidential nominee Joe Biden said he can lead the U.S on transitioning to a clean energy economy, despite his role in sending more than $500 million to a solar energy company that failed.

The narrator said Biden would lead the U.S. to a “clean energy future that achieves net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

“We know how to do this but this time bigger and faster and smarter,” Biden said during the segment.

The narrator said, “Joe’s America will lead the world in clean energy.”

Biden announced a $535 million loan guarantee to Solyndra in 2009 when he was vice president. The solar energy company later went bankrupt.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise has called Biden’s $2 trillion energy plan “Solyndra on steroids.”

