A “Make America Great Again”-themed cake shared on a bakery’s Facebook page sparked an angry protest outside a New York bakery over the weekend, according to a report from the

Times Union.

The outlet reports, however, that a large group of counterprotesters arrived on the scene and outnumbered those marching against the cake.

What’s this cake all about?

Rachel Dott, who owns Coccadotts Cake Shop in Albany, New York, kicked a virtual hornets’ nest after sharing a cake she made on social media in July.

The offending cake?

A cake shaped like a red hat, emblazoned with President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

According to social media posts, the cake kicked off a furious conversation with allegations of racism against the store owners, which eventually turned into a mobilization of activists.

The original post, which has apparently since been removed, specified that the bakery made the cake as a custom order.

After angry comments poured in over the cake, the bakery’s page opted to remove the post, writing, “Well that escalated quickly. Sad that we were bullied immediately to deleting a post and sent hate messages over a picture of a cake that a customer ordered! Disgusting. #YouWin.”

‘Racism has got to go’



Protesters gathered outside the Albany bakery shouting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, racism has got to go!” and more.

Rachel Dott, the owner, and other employees reportedly remained inside during the melee.

One protester was caught on video saying, “They’re able to feel what they feel about their politics. We have issues when it comes to social injustice as in firing someone because they’re gay, wearing ‘All Lives Matter’ masks.”

Counterprotesters, however, showed up in droves, according to the Times Union, and “greatly outnumbered” the Black Lives Matter protesters. Those counterprotesters reportedly “waved American flags and encouraged passing vehicles to honk in support.”

The bakery has since pulled down its Facebook page.

(Content warning: Rough language):

[embedded content]

Protest at Coccadott’s



www.youtube.com



