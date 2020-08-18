http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8GSLXlc9psU/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) seconded the nomination of Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president of the United States but did not mention his name until the end of her remarks, instead thanking a “mass people’s movement” that will help reconcile the country from its history of “colonization, misogyny, and homophobia.”

Ocasio-Cortez said:

Thank you for everyone endeavoring for a better more just future for our country and our world. In fidelity and gratitude for a mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic and human rights, including guaranteed heath care, higher education, living wages and labor rights fo all people in the United States.

“A movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia and to propose and build a reimagined system of immigration and foreign policy and turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez cited the “unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of longterm stability for the many.”

She also mentioned a “historic grassroots campaign to reclaim our democracy” before mentioning Sanders’ name for the first time.

“I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Like Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez is a self-described Democratic Socialist and embraces the same radical left policies as her mentor, including universal health care, free college education, and the Green New Deal.

Oasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders early in the primary season and was selected to second his nomination for president as a formality at the convention.

