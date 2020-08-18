https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/18/aoc-teaches-bobby-jindal-a-lesson-about-democracy-by-peddling-blatant-conspiracy-theory/

Bobby Jindal pointed out this afternoon that DSA darling AOC being given just 60 seconds to speak at the DNC is probably a good thing for Democrats:

Dems only giving @AOC 60 seconds to speak tonight. GOP should give her more time at their convention to show voters how crazy Dem ideas are. — Gov. Bobby Jindal (@BobbyJindal) August 18, 2020

AOC, whose skin is thicker than anyone’s we know, found a way to make lemonade out of Jindal’s jab. Unfortunately, she had to put on her tinfoil hat to do it:

If I can regularly roast Trump sycophants in 280 characters or less, I can speak to progressive values in 60 secs (& maybe filibuster a few extra 😉). Meanwhile, you’re supporting GOP sabatoge of people’s medicine, votes, etc by mail bc apparently democracy means nothing to you. https://t.co/Y3hYhpfOuK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 18, 2020

OK, first of all, the person AOC roasts most of all is herself. She reveals her own ignorance and willingness to lie and gaslight on an almost-daily basis, and it’s only an almost-daily basis because she occasionally goes on vacation.

And second of all, speaking of a willingness to lie, that’s exactly what AOC is demonstrating here. The GOP is not trying to “sabotage” people’s medicine, votes, etc. This isn’t about protecting democracy; it’s about scaring people into voting for your batsh*t agenda.

AOC is a bad person and she should feel bad. Too bad she won’t. Not as long as she keeps getting YAS KWEEN’d.

We love you AOC! — Ian Zainea (@theforester000) August 18, 2020

Tell them 👏👏👏 — Ketzia (@mymindisalive) August 18, 2020

I live for these roasts ! You’ve got this 💪🏽 — Sam ミ☆ (@AnotherLdnGirl) August 18, 2020

The Queen has lied to your faces.

What does “sabatoge” mean? You really are Parallel Trump. Moron. https://t.co/EsKcBZ2ynX — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 18, 2020

Seriously. For someone who claims to hate Donald Trump so much, she sure does take after him.

