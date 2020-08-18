https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-aocs-dnc-speech-used-to-formally-second-the-nomination-of-bernie-sanders

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) used her much-hyped brief speaking time Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention to second the nomination of fellow democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Viewers immediately reacted on social media, wondering if her omission of the name of Joe Biden was a snub, leading others to insist it’s simply how conventions operate.

What are the details?

Ocasio-Cortez was the second person to speak as Democrats from all 50 states announced their respective tallies for delegate votes. Her speech was much anticipated, after progressives had criticized the fact that she would only be granted a minute or so of speaking time, while Republicans such as former Ohio Gov. John Kasich were graced with a larger spotlight.

Given that Ocasio-Cortez’s plug occurred on the second day of the virtual convention, viewers were confused when all of the talk about Biden was interrupted by two speakers out of the gate during roll call who appeared to pledge their devotion to Sanders before Biden was formally made the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee — and no longer “presumptive.”

The congresswoman from New York talked policy first, pledging her “fidelity” to “a movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many, and who organized an historic, grassroots campaign to reclaim our democracy.”

She closed by saying, “In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment, and lack of health care, and espíritu del pueblo and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America.”

The hashtag “#Did AOC” began trending on Twitter, with users wondering if she had just used her platform to rebel against the party. Mainstream news outlets noted in headlines that the far-left firebrand had made no mention of Biden while she endorsed Sanders for president of the United States.

What did AOC say?

So many people questioned the purpose behind her remarks, that Ocasio-Cortez addressed the issued herself afterward, tweeting, “If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November.”

She added, ”

Congratulations, @JoeBiden – I deeply look forward to fighting for our future together and reclaiming our democracy in November. Thank you @DemConvention for having me deliver Sen. Sanders’ roll call nomination speech. It’s been an absolute honor. #NotMeUs & #Biden2020.”

