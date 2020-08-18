https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/army-investigating-after-uniformed-reservists-appeared-during-democratic?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Army is investigating what appears to have been two uniformed reservists participating in Democratic National Convention programing Tuesday night – in what could be a violation of Defense Department rules against military members wearing their uniform while engaging in political activities, according to the Military Times.

The two individuals were from the 9th Mission Support Command, according to the outlet, which also reported that the reservists were “part of a brief presentation by delegates from American Samoa during the convention’s roll call of states.”

The Army has reportedly indicated that it is checking into the matter.

“Wearing a uniform to a partisan political event like this is prohibited,” Army officials said in a Wednesday statement, according to the outlet. “The Army follows the Department of Defense’s longstanding and well-defined policy regarding political campaigns and elections to avoid the perception of DoD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of any political candidate, campaign or cause.”

Democratic officials on Tuesday said that the intention was to “celebrate American Samoa’s legacy of military service,” according to the Military Times, though the officials did not answer questions about if having the reservists appear broke military rules.

The outlet said that party spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa on Wednesday described the military members’ appearance as “an oversight.”

