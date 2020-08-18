https://www.theblaze.com/news/ap-michelle-obama-immigration-fact-check

The Associated Press took former first lady Michelle Obama to task over her Monday night remarks at the Democratic National Convention insisting that the Trump administration caged children at the U.S. southern border.

What are the details?

Obama, who appeared as a speaker for the first night of the DNC, insisted that President Donald Trump and his administration used “cages” to house migrant children at the U.S. southern border.

During her dramatic speech, Obama lamented the fact that devastated Americans were forced to “watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.”

The former first lady, however, did not make mention of the fact that her husband, former President Barack Obama, used the same facilities for the same purpose during his administration.

The AP said that her claim was misleading at best, insisting that the former first lady made a distorted comparison.

“Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages, picking up on a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats,” the AP reported on Monday night.

The write-up continued, “She’s right that Trump’s now-suspended policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated thousands of children from their families in ways that had not been done before. But what she did not say is that the very same ‘cages’ were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purposes of holding migrant kids temporarily.”

The AP added that Obama’s continued “reference to cages” is “misleading” and a “persistently distorted” narrative parroted by Democrats since 2016.

“Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age,” the AP report added.

The news organization took its fact-checking a step further, pointing out that viral photos of the children in detention camps that Democrats circulated to pillory Trump over his zero-tolerance policy at the border were actually taken in 2014.

The photos, according to the report, “depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama.”

