Authorities believe that Texas mom of three Lizbeth Flores was tortured before she was murdered.

Flores was discovered in Matamoros, Mexico, missing all of her teeth, on Aug. 11. Matamoros is located directly across the U.S.-Mexico border from Brownsville, Texas.

What are the details?

Flores’ family reported their loved one missing just a day before her body was discovered across the border.

Authorities determined that Flores’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and believe a suspect or suspects struck her with a large rock, which was discovered at the scene.

Evidence reportedly shows that Flores, just 23 years old, was tortured before her death, as her body was covered in bruises and all of her teeth had been pulled out.

According to the Brownsville Herald, Flores traveled from her Brownsville home across the border into Mexico on Aug. 9.

Flores’ mother told authorities that her daughter crossed the border that day in order to locate her boyfriend.

“It was 11, 12, 1, 2 and I kept calling her to find out where she was and why she hadn’t gotten home, and I couldn’t sleep all night because I was waiting up for her,” Flores’ mother said of the hours following her daughter’s disappearance.

Flores’ mother immediately reported her daughter missing. Authorities discovered her battered, lifeless body just a day later.

“She has signs of violence, and was brutally tortured, she was kidnapped and I don’t know who did it, but you don’t do that to a young lady,” her mother said. “All she did was go from work, to her home. … I’m asking for justice for what they did to my daughter … she did not deserve this.”

Her mother added, “Losing a child is like having your heart ripped out. I feel such sadness because of what they did to my daughter. The way they left her… The pain that my daughter went through there, in that moment. That’s what hurts.”

