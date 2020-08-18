https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/18/awkward-in-one-fell-swoop-james-woods-reminds-the-world-what-a-horrific-judge-of-character-michelle-obama-really-is/

Michelle Obama made a fairly impassioned speech endorsing Joe Biden during the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Sure, it was pre-recorded and she didn’t go back to re-record it even after Joe picked his VP but still, she clearly cared SO much.

And truly, since she’s been such a tremendous judge of character in the past, people should definitely listen to her on Biden.

Or not?

James Woods was good enough to remind the masses of this little tidbit from 2013:

Beautiful endorsement tonight. She’s a great judge of character, so please be kind. No trolling. Oh, wait… pic.twitter.com/YR7OGs5cQy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 18, 2020

‘I wanna start by thanking Harvey Weinstein. Harvey … he is a wonderful human being, a good friend, and just a powerhouse.’

HOOboy.

Michelle Obama in 2013: “Harvey Weinstein is a wonderful human being and a good friend.” Michelle Obama in 2020: “Joe Biden is a profoundly decent man guided by faith.” — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) August 17, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Being a complete phony does appear to have its downside here.

With freaking Whoopi sitting behind her 😂😂😂 This would be comedy gold if there weren’t so many Communist college kids, dried up hippies, and limousine liberals that will actually still vote for a dead candidate. — Bill Mitchell’s Ghost (@CodyMcW1011) August 18, 2020

I think that the most telling moment of her speech was when she said that if Biden doesn’t get elected things are going to get a lot worse. So… more rioting and C19. I take that as a direct threat. — Carole Blalock (@yiprocheresy) August 18, 2020

They ALL knew. — Vintage Art Cafe (@VintageArtCafe) August 18, 2020

Of course they did.

Oh this is awkward. The Hollywood stars behind clapping and smiling big. Super awkward! — 🦓 Zebra Z ☕️ (@ZebraZyra) August 18, 2020

And it’s exactly who they all are.

***

