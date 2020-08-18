https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/4845734/

A leading Republican “never Trumper,” former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, insisted in his video presentation on opening night of the Democratic National Convention that fellow Republicans who are queasy about President Trump can trust that Joe Biden won’t “turn sharp left and leave them behind.”

However, later Monday night, in one of the two keynote speeches, self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders touted the success of his far-left “revolutionary” movement.

Sanders assured his ardent supporters that some of their once-thought “radical” policies are now deeply embedded in the 2020 platform of the Democratic Party.

“Our campaign ended several months ago, but our movement continues and is getting stronger every day,” Sanders said.

“Many of the ideas we fought for, that just a few years ago were considered ‘radical,’ are now mainstream.”

Prior to the airing of Sanders’ speech, a video showed Kasich delivering his remarks while standing at a dirt crossroad in a grassy field.

“I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat,” he said. “They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that.”

Biden, Kasich contended, is “reasonable, faithful, respectful, and you know, no one pushes Joe around.”

President Trump, meanwhile, has challenged the Democrats’ and establishment media’s characterization of Biden as a principled, committed moderate.

“Biden is just a trojan horse for socialism,” the president said at a stop on his Midwest plane tour Monday, adding “the people around [Biden] are tough.”

Republicans point out some of the “radical” ideas that now have become “mainstream” for Democrats were incorporated in the recommendations of the “unity task force” established by Biden and Sanders. The task force, following Sanders’ strong run for the nomination, laid out a progressive roadmap for Democrats in July built on the premise “the U.S. economy is rigged against the American people.”

It includes free college, universal pre-Kindergarten, a “public option” as a move toward universal health care, a $15 minimum wage and elements of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal, such as setting a deadline for carbon-free electricity generation.

An estimated $2 trillion of the $10 trillion Biden proposes in new spending, would go to achieving what the presumptive Democratic nominee calls “environmental justice.”

Biden has promised to raise taxes to fund the spending.

The Democrats’ unity agenda effectively would curb the authority of Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and create new incentives for illegal immigration. Illegal aliens, among other benefits, would immediately qualify for taxpayer-funded health care. Asylum laws would be relaxed, essentially allowing anyone to simply make an unsubstantiated claim.

Support for sanctuary cities and late-term abortions are also on the agenda.

“To everyone who supported other candidates in the primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election: The future of our democracy is at stake,” Sanders intoned in his DNC speech.

“The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake. We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president.”

The post Bernie Sanders declares victory after Kasich insists Biden is moderate appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

