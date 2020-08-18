https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/betoorourke-texas/2020/08/18/id/982789

If Joe Biden were to win Texas in November it would “once and for all end the Trump presidency and Trumpism in America,” former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke said Tuesday.

O’Rourke made the statement at an Axios digital event. Though a Democratic presidential candidate has not won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976, polls show Biden and President Donald Trump neck and neck.

The latest Real Clear Politics average of polls gives Trump a 3.5 percentage point lead, but RCP currently lists Texas as a tossup. Texas has 38 electoral votes.

O’Rourke warned that the Biden campaign is not doing enough to court Texas voters, Axios reported.

“We’ve been pretty much left to our own devices for the majority of that time,” he said. “But there’s been an extraordinary self-reliant movement, born of Texans, run by Texans, with Texans volunteering to reach out to their fellow Texans.”

Republican Texas Ted Cruz, who successfully fought off a challenge from O’Rourke, also has similarly warned his own party that if Texas falls to Democrats, the White House is lost.

