What is wrong with Joe Biden?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday held a virtual “Grassroots Fest” fundraiser in the middle of Dem convention week with actor Tom Hanks and other Hollywood elitists.

Joe Biden repeatedly forgot he was first inaugurated as vice president in 2009.

“January of 2018…I mean excuse me 2012,” Biden said as Tom Hanks looked like he was going to pass out from boredom.

Biden spoke gibberish as he talked about the good old days of being a public defender.

