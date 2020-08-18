https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/big-tech-electioneering-twitter-suspends-team-trump-tour-account-second-day-bus-tour-richard-grenell-wants-answers/

It’s not bad enough that Twitter censors and shadow-bans conservative voices.
Twitter also regularly bans conservative accounts.

For some reason it is only conservatives who are regularly shut down.

On Monday Twitter banned the “Team Trump on Tour” bus tour account.
Former DNI Richard Grenell was traveling on the bus this week.

It was his second day on the bus tour and far left Twitter shut down the account.

Photos from the bus tour.

