It’s not bad enough that Twitter censors and shadow-bans conservative voices.

Twitter also regularly bans conservative accounts.

For some reason it is only conservatives who are regularly shut down.

On Monday Twitter banned the “Team Trump on Tour” bus tour account.

Former DNI Richard Grenell was traveling on the bus this week.

It was his second day on the bus tour and far left Twitter shut down the account.

My two days on the Trump Bus were just suspended by @twitter on the first day of the DNC Convention! Why, @jack? This is outrageous and totally unAmerican. https://t.co/FwR2DlO9zv — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2020

Photos from the bus tour.

And that’s a wrap! 12 stops in two days on the @TeamTrumpOnTour! It was great to see so much enthusiasm and excitement all across Nevada! Shoutout to @RichardGrenell, @mschlapp and @AdamLaxalt for coming. We will flip Nevada RED in November! 🇺🇸#LeadRight #BattleGroundRed pic.twitter.com/jIZlRLs7H5 — Joe Weaver (@j_weavernv) August 18, 2020

