Former President Bill Clinton lectured President Donald Trump on Tuesday night about his conduct in the Oval Office. Clinton, who had an affair during his presidency with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky, made the remarks during his speech at the Democrat National Convention.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center,” Clinton said. “Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

Clinton was impeached during his presidency for lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice about the affair that he had with Lewinsky inside the White House.

The Washington Post highlighted one of the encounters that Lewinsky had when she was summoned to the Oval Office by Clinton:

According to Ms. Lewinsky, the President telephoned her at her desk and suggested that she come to the Oval Office on the pretext of delivering papers to him. She went to the Oval Office and was admitted by a plainclothes Secret Service agent. In her folder was a gift for the President, a Hugo Boss necktie. In the hallway by the study, the President and Ms. Lewinsky kissed. On this occasion, according to Ms. Lewinsky, “he focused on me pretty exclusively,” kissing her bare breasts and fondling her genitals. At one point, the President inserted a cigar into Ms. Lewinsky’s vagina, then put the cigar in his mouth and said: “It tastes good.” After they were finished, Ms. Lewinsky left the Oval Office and walked through the Rose Garden.

The Post highlighted numerous other sexual encounters that the two had when Clinton summoned Lewinsky to the Oval Office.

Clinton’s speech at the Democrat National Convention comes on the same day that new photos were released that showed him getting a massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Multiple witnesses say that have seen Clinton on Epstein’s “pedophile island,” which Clinton denies.

