During a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, former President Bill Clinton criticized President Donald Trump by stating that during the coronavirus pandemic, “the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center.” Clinton also stated that Trump is determined “to deny responsibility” and that “If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man.”

Clinton criticized Trump’s coronavirus response and stated, “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes, his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there. Now you have to decide whether to renew his contract or hire someone else. If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man.”

Clinton later added, “Our party is united in offering you a very different choice, a go to work president, a down to earth, get the job done guy, a man with a mission to take responsibility, not shift the blame, concentrate, not distract, unite, not divide. Our choice is Joe Biden.”

