A lot of Democrats didn’t see the need for Bill Clinton to speak at the Democratic National Convention — and certainly not on the same day photos surfaced of him getting a shoulder massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Still, they gave him a few minutes to give a prerecorded speech, and it gave the American public a glimpse of just how old Clinton is.
Bill Clinton on Pres. Trump: “You have to decide whether to renew his contract or hire someone else.”
“If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man.” https://t.co/g2aifw44ZR pic.twitter.com/SjRQ6rYQlv
— ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2020
bill clinton is the same age as donald trump
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 19, 2020
Amazing! Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are the same age but Clinton looks like he belongs in a nursing home.
— Jefflyonskc (@jefflyonskc) August 19, 2020
He looks like the crypt keeper.
— Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) August 19, 2020
Bill Clinton doesn’t look so hot. pic.twitter.com/WFqnmMMAhT
— I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) August 19, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: Bill Clinton is old.
— It is What it Is✍🏼 Wear a Damn Mask (@pollamb) August 19, 2020
bill clinton looks super old. guess i haven’t seen him in a while.
— whomst that lady (@tweets_so_fresh) August 19, 2020
Bill Clinton is how old? He looks 20-years older than Trump!
— Jeannieology (@jeanniology) August 19, 2020
“How old is Bill Clinton? 105?” – my mom. Her DNC commentary remains unmatched
— bee (@beatrixarthur) August 19, 2020
Bill Clinton? He looks stressed, old and bad.
— d burgess (@d_denita316) August 19, 2020
Bill Clinton is OLD old 😳 #DNC2020
— Omar Clarke (@iamOmarClarke) August 19, 2020
Fun fact: Bill Clinton is now as old as Bob Dole was when they ran against each other in the 1996 presidential election
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 19, 2020
Oh my word, Bill Clinton looks old.
— Scot Lehigh (@GlobeScotLehigh) August 19, 2020
Damn son, I’m getting old enough that I don’t usually make these kind of comments, but Bill Clinton is looking like a dude wearing a Bill Clinton Halloween mask from 1998.
— Strictly Biznis (@TheRealestBiz) August 19, 2020
Wow. Bill Clinton got old.
— Ajay Shah (@ageshah) August 19, 2020
I was just watching Bill Clinton endorse Joe Biden and kept thinking, “Man, he’s tired. Good thing he was President 30 years ago.” Then I realized that he’s endorsing someone for a job that is 3 years older than he is now! Why are these two options SO OLD??? 77 v 74
— Steven Ward (@stevenbward) August 19, 2020
Bill Clinton looks horrible. He looks and sounds like a ninety year old man. Is he sick? Not aging well at all. It’s hard to believe that Trump and him are the same age. 😳
— MJB (@MJBColorado) August 19, 2020
Bill Clinton, 73, looks so bad and very old.
President @realDonaldTrump is 74 and looks magnificent.
The difference is striking!
— Christi Chat (@ChatChristi) August 19, 2020
It’s crazy how old Bill Clinton looks now
— kingchaunc (@kingchaunc) August 19, 2020
And why did they drag out bill Clinton? He sounds like 100 years old
— Irredeemable Roz (@jeri646) August 19, 2020
Bill Clinton is 3 years younger than Joe Biden and he was president yeaaaaars ago. Joe just trying to get in at this old age…nuts.
— Nick (@Nickdoublen123) August 19, 2020
The Democrats just can’t get enough of old white men.
