https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-baltimore-republican-savages-dems

Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik released an ad Monday that has gained serious traction across the internet.

What are the details?

Klacik, a black woman, shared the video to her Twitter page Monday evening.

She captioned the now-viral message, “Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress[.]”

“Because All Black Lives Matter,” she added. “Baltimore Matters. And black people don’t have to vote Democrat.”

In less than 24 hours, the video has been liked more than 146,000 times at the time of this writing and has been viewed over 3 million times.

In the video, Klacik can be seen walking through the ruined streets of Baltimore.

“Do you care about black lives? The people that run Baltimore don’t,” she can be heard saying. “I can prove it. Walk with me.”

“Look at this,” she says, gesturing at row after row of ruined buildings and crumbling homes. “How are children supposed to live here and play here?”

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Klacik adds, “Baltimore’s been run by the Democrat Party for 53 years. What is the result of their decades of leadership?”

During the ad, Klacik approaches several Baltimore residents to ask them their thoughts on Democratic leadership in the city and whether they believe the Baltimore police should be defunded.

One man says, “I had three sons killed in Baltimore city, and I think if we defund the police officers, it’s going to be worser than that. So no, I’m opposed to that.”

A second resident adds, “What are you gonna defund the police for? Why? How do you defend your city, your community?”

No Baltimore residents say they are in favor of dismantling the local police force, as they apparently understand what that would mean to a city on the brink of collapse.

Klacik concludes, “It’s 2020. Name a blue city where black people’s lives have gotten better. Try. I’ll wait. … Democrats think Black people are stupid. They think they can control us forever. That we won’t demand better and that we will keep voting for them forever.”

What else?

Klacik, a politician and nonprofit founder, won the Republican nomination in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District special primary on Feb. 4.

She ran against against former U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume in the April 28 special general election in order to fill the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings‘ seat in Congress.

She will square off against Mfume again during the Nov. 3 election.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the district’s voters are 68% Democratic. Sixteen percent are Republican voters, and the rest are unaffiliated or belong to third parties. The district in question has voted for Democrats since 1953.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

