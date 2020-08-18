https://www.outkick.com/jason-whitlock-appears-on-tucker-carlson-tonight/

Outkick partner Jason Whitlock appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on FoxNews where he discussed fear and anti-police sentiment within the Democratic party. Watch it here:

“I think that fear is a mechanism a tool for control,” Whitlock said during the appearance. “And the Democratic Party, the mainstream media are using fear to control people and to control African Americans in particular. You cannot function properly if you live in an irrational fear. Again, for those of us that have religious faith, we understand that fear is the friend of evil, and the reason you embrace faith is so that you can operate without fear and you can reach your highest potential. This is just an irrational fear.”

“When they put that into the platform, when Michelle Obama echoes those thoughts, I’m just like, what black communities have they actually lived in?” Whitlock asked. “Because that is not the fear that is pervasive throughout black communities. Fear of being stopped by the police and killed, the stats, the facts, the evidence, don’t back up this irrational fear. So, why is someone trying to instill that fear in us of the police? It’s like a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you engage with the police, filled with fear, you’re more likely to make really bad decisions that than provoke them to take action. It’s irresponsible, what they’re doing and what they’re saying.”

