https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/blm-leader-equates-looting-actions-us-government-overseas-says-us-steals-diamonds?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The leader of the Black Lives Matter Greater New York chapter is defend looting and reparations, comparing it to the actions of the American government when it goes overseas and “steals diamonds and oils.”

“So when America goes and steals diamonds and oils, who’s calling us terrorists? When the American government goes and pillages different countries, who’s calling us terrorists?,” chapter Chairman Hawk Newsome said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” with Martha MacCallum.

Newsome was responding to earlier comments by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who characterized BLM as a domestic terrorist organization.

MacCallum then referenced comments made by Chicago BLM activist Ariel Atkins, who defended looting as a form of reparations, to which Newsome replied:

“If you want to do something about reparations, cut the check. And we’re not talking about going in everyday Americans’ pockets, we’re talking about banks like Brown Brothers Harriman, who benefited from slavery. Other insurance companies that sold insurance policies on slaves. We’re talking about the American government that was founded on the backs of slaves.”

When asked by McCallum about the moral implications of looting and whether he thought raiding expensive designer stores is “ethically OK,” Newsome said, “Before I answer that, I want to ask you this. ‘Do you think it’s OK that our government kills people in their homes like Breonna Taylor?”

