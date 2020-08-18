https://www.theblaze.com/news/photos-bill-clinton-massage-epstein-accuser

Former President Bill Clinton enjoyed a massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims during a plane trip to Africa in 2002, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Clinton is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night and is reportedly set to endorse presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

What are the details?

Clinton, 72, can be seen in photos smiling as Epstein accuser Chauntae Davies massages his neck and back.

The photos were said to have taken place in 2002 when Clinton was 56.

According to the outlet, Clinton “complained of a stiff neck” after falling asleep on the late accused pedophile’s plane while on a humanitarian trip to Africa.

Following his remarks, accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly encouraged Davies, who was traveling with the group, to give the former president a massage as the group refueled at a Portugal airport.

Maxwell is now in prison awaiting trial on felony sex trafficking charges. She has denied all allegations.

“Would you mind giving it a crack?” Clinton reportedly asked Davies — a 22-year-old massage therapist — at the time.

Images obtained by the outlet show Clinton dressed casually as he enjoys the massage from Davies, who kneels behind him on a chair.

“He turned his back to me and I reached up and I started to rub out the kink in our former President’s neck and shoulder,” she reportedly said.

Davies recalled that she had to ask the president to get down on his knees to obtain a better angle from which to massage his back.

“I’ve got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees?” she said. “I’m not at all sure what came over me.”

In her forthcoming memoir, Davies added, “I was groggy and have also always been the queen of putting my foot in my mouth. For a moment the room fell silent. I couldn’t believe I’d said that. The words just shot out before I realized what I was saying or who I said it to. Then, although his face had turned the color of fire, he laughed. The whole room was laughing too. And, being the good sport he was, he sat down so I could get a better angle.”

Former president was reportedly on his best behavior

Now in her early 40s, Davies said Clinton was a “complete gentleman” while on the trip.

“Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip, and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him,” said Davies, who alleged Epstein raped her several times after being recruited by Maxwell. She finally got out in 2005.

Before his death in August 2019, Epstein was accused of using his private fleet to transport underage girls to his homes in the U.S. and across the world.

A spokesperson for the former president said that Clinton traveled with Epstein only four times between 2002 and 2003. Flight logs, however, tell a different story, and show that Clinton traveled with Epstein and his posse at least 26 times between 2002 and 2003.

Clinton has repeatedly insisted that he never knew about Epstein’s alleged crimes.

‘Raises a lot of questions’

According to the outlet, however, Clinton’s appearance gave Davies pause to wonder about his potential role in any of Epstein’s dealings.

“It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people,” Davies said. “Looking back at these images now, it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what, perhaps, Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.”

This story has been updated.

