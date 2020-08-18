https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-bill-clinton-pictured-getting-neck-massage-epstein-victim-mind-giving-crack/

Photos via The Daily Mail

Pictures of former President Bill Clinton getting a neck massage from Jeffrey Epstein’s victim have surfaced.

The Daily Mail exclusively obtained photos of Slick Willie enjoying a neck massage from 22-year-old massage therapist, Chauntae Davies.

Clinton was reportedly complaining of a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s private jet dubbed “Lolita Express” during a ‘humanitarian’ trip to Africa in 2002.

Clinton reportedly said to the massage therapist, ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?’

The Daily Mail reported:

Bill Clinton is seen with a satisfied smile as he leans back to enjoy a neck massage from a Jeffrey Epstein victim in never-before-seen photographs obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. The pictures emerged as Clinton is set to make a rallying speech in support of Joe Biden at the Democratic convention on Tuesday night. In the photos, the former President sits comfortably and laughs as Chauntae Davies, then a 22-year-old massage therapist who acted as Epstein’s personal masseuse, rubs her hands into his shoulders to get out the kinks in his neck. Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s infamous private jet, nicknamed The Lolita Express, while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002. Epstein’s accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now in prison on sex trafficking charges, repeatedly encouraged Davies to give Clinton a massage while the group was refueling at a small airport in Portugal after flying in from New York. After Maxwell’s insistence, Clinton asked the twenty-something: ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?’

Last month a judge unsealed Ghislaine Maxwell documents revealing a witness spotted Bill Clinton on Epstein’s St. James Island with two young girls.

Epstein’s pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in federal custody awaiting trial.

A witness interview revealed Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s pedophile island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and “2 young girls.”

Clinton released a statement claiming he has never been to Epstein’s pedophile island.

