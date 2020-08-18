https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-down-the-most-common-face-coverings-thought-to-protect-us-from-covid-19

Some health officials on the White House Coronavirus Task Force said in February that masks were not effective in preventing the general public from catching the virus. As they learned more about transmission, those recommendations changed, and Americans were then urged to wear them. Now, recent studies have found that while some face coverings provide protection, others are inadequate while some could be even worse than wearing nothing at all.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines indicate “masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.” For everyone else, wearing face masks while maintaining physical distance is recommended as the best way to slow the spread.