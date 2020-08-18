https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-laura-loomer-wins-florida-congressional-primary/

Laura Loomer has won her Florida House District 21 primary.

Laura, 26, is currently running for office in Florida’s 21st district — which happens to be the voting residence of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

WATCH HER VICTORY PARTY LIVE:

[embedded content]

TRENDING: “This is a Warning For What’s Coming!” – Veteran and California Business Owner Fed Up with Covid Lockdown Orders Puts County Board of Supervisors on Notice (VIDEO)

Vote Laura Loomer for Congress today! — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 18, 2020

Loomer is one of the most banned political commentators, and now candidates for office, in the nation — having been kicked off Twitter, Facebook, Uber, Lyft, PayPal, GoFundMe, and other platforms for her fierce and controversial criticism of Islam.

Early Results in Republican Primary for Florida’s 21st Congressional District Laura Loomer leading by almost 15% pic.twitter.com/EDI6rn4zKQ — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 18, 2020

Do you support Laura Loomer? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In December, Twitter announced that they would be verifying all congressional and gubernatorial candidates to “level the playing field.” When asked by The Gateway Pundit if the new policy meant they would reinstate banned candidates, specifically citing Loomer, they said no and that anyone who was permanently suspended will not be reinstated, verified or labeled.

Loomer’s campaign website explains that by keeping her off the platform, Twitter is providing her opponent with a “significant benefit.”

Loomer has previously worked as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas and is best known for conducting ambush interviews and staging political stunts to call attention to the issues she is concerned about. Her campaign website notes that she has confronted Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Huma Abedin, James Comey, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Michael Avenatti, Tim Kaine, Linda Sarsour, Alyssa Milano, and former DNC chair Keith Ellison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

