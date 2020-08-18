https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-ocasio-cortez-snubs-joe-biden-at-dnc-convention-nominates-bernie-sanders

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) snubbed presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Democrat National Convention on Tuesday night and voted to nominate Bernie Sanders for president.

BREAKING: In her Democratic National Convention Speech, @AOC nominates Bernie Sanders for President. pic.twitter.com/CW3nh0JauL — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

