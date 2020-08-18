https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/brennan-lashes-senator-rubio-following-release-senate-intel-report-concluding-no-collusion-trump-camp-russians/

Former CIA Director and architect of Spygate John Brennan lashed out at Senator Marco Rubio (FL) on Tuesday evening following the release of a Senate Intel report that blasted the FBI’s “unjustified” use of the phony Russia dossier.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has determined that the FBI gave the unverified anti-Trump dossier “unjustified credence,” and that Russia “took advantage” of members of the Trump transition team’s “relative inexperience in government.”

In its final report as part of a years-long bipartisan into whether Russia sought to influence the 2016 election, the Committee found “absolutely no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump” colluded with Russia.

Acting Senate Intel Panel Chairman Marco Rubio criticized the FBI on Twitter and said his committee found no evidence of “collusion.”

Final volume of Senate Intelligence bipartisan & thorough investigation into Russian 2016 efforts is now publichttps://t.co/nuPuYifaa4 We found no evidence of “collusion” But we did find troubling actions by the FBI, particularly their willingness to rely on “Steele Dossier” pic.twitter.com/S5hiKDgURB — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 18, 2020

John Brennan blew a gasket and lashed out at Marco Rubio in a desperate bid to keep his Russian collusion lie alive.

“You are dead wrong, Senator. The report shows extensive evidence of collusion between the Trump Campaign & the Russians. Read the report,” Brennan said.

“Criticizing FBI investigative efforts while ignoring the political corruption of Donald Trump & his cronies is shameful,” he added.

You are dead wrong, Senator. The report shows extensive evidence of collusion between the Trump Campaign & the Russians. Read the report. Criticizing FBI investigative efforts while ignoring the political corruption of Donald Trump & his cronies is shameful. https://t.co/atZ8ZNGTT2 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 18, 2020

