https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/18/cant-make-it-up-elizabeth-warren-featured-speaker-on-dnc2020-native-american-caucus-livestream/
ROFL!
Sen. Elizabeth Warren was a featured speaker at today’s Dem convention Native American Caucus livestream:
👀
The DNC is including ***Elizabeth Warren*** as one of the participants in its Native American Caucus meeting today
Can’t make it up pic.twitter.com/KDDjvyzTnq
— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 18, 2020
“Are they trolling us with this?”
Are…are they trolling with this? pic.twitter.com/8G7ojco5Nh
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 18, 2020
And they’re a little peeved that trolls sabotaged the comments section:
Trolls flooded a public chat room in a Democratic Convention Native American caucus meeting where Elizabeth Warren was slated to speak and it got so bad that organizers, unable to quickly delete every message, disabled ithttps://t.co/Qg9ZYXQnEC pic.twitter.com/hKHCX2w02t
— Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) August 18, 2020
Honest question: WTF did they think would happen?
After people started commenting about Elizabeth Warren participating in the Democrat convention’s Native American Caucus meeting, the DNC disabled the chat on the livestream. https://t.co/dmKspu4M2K
— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 18, 2020
***