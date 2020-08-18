https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/18/cant-make-it-up-elizabeth-warren-featured-speaker-on-dnc2020-native-american-caucus-livestream/

ROFL!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was a featured speaker at today’s Dem convention Native American Caucus livestream:

“Are they trolling us with this?”

And they’re a little peeved that trolls sabotaged the comments section:

Honest question: WTF did they think would happen?

***

