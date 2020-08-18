https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/carter-page-kevin-clinesmith-fbi-fisa/2020/08/18/id/982755

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page said Tuesday the recent indictment of former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was the “first step on the road to justice,” into the origins of the agency’s investigation into Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign, but there is more to come.

“Friday was just a first step on the road to justice, because it was the first time that I started to see some semblance of justice from the DOJ and FBI with the fact they were acting in accordance with Crime Victims’ Rights Act, a law that was totally avoided and not respected throughout last four years,” Page, who says his life was “overturned” when the agency started spying on him in 2016, told Fox News’ “Mornings With Maria.”

The indictment against Clinesmith came as the first criminal case from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s review of the FBI’s investigation. He is expected to plead guilty to making a false statement. The inspector general had accused Clinesmith, but not by name, of changing an email about Page to say he had not been a source for any other government agency, event though Page said he was a source for the CIA.

However, the DOJ relied on the altered email to apply in 2017 to eavesdrop on Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“It was false conspiracies and made-up lies paid for by Democrats,” Page said. “I actually sent Mr. Clinesmith a letter in April 2017, you know, to your point about media, there were some media leaks and lies and misrepresentations, on the Rachel Maddow Show on ‘MSDNC,’ and sure enough I get more threatening calls from Oklahoma that night.”

Page said Tuesday he had sent letters to FBI Director Christopher Wray in February and May 2019, and “they definitely received them . . . there is a lot of answers that still have not been uncovered.”

