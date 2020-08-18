https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/squidbillies-cartoon-network-writer-creator/2020/08/18/id/982762

Longtime “Squidbillies” actor Stuart D. Baker was fired over the weekend by the Cartoon Network for offensive Facebook posts about legendary singer Dolly Parton and Black Lives Matter.

In a since-deleted post, he wrote, “So, now this freak t**ted, old Southern bimbo is a BLM Lover? Remember, s**t, Rednecks made you a Millionaire!” Baker tweeted after Parton spoke out publicly in support of BLM.

Baker also accused the singer of “forsaking your own race, culture and heritage” in doing so, according to screenshots shared by Yahoo.

Series creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis announced the move on Twitter.

“We’re aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made last week by Stuart D. Baker. The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.”

Baker has been the voice of main character Early Cuyler since the show began in 2005.

Baker on Facebook slammed the makers of the series.

“Folks, I’ve been fired from my Cartoon Show, lost my endorsements and my chance of ever being booked by any Music Venue as Unknown Hinson again,” he wrote in a since-deleted post, according to TVLine.

“I just hope you a-holes are happy you took a good Man and talent down. You succeeded. Be proud that you ruined a person’s life all because of [the] Freak Show called ‘Dolly Parton and BLM.’ Thanks a lot. I gave my best to you assholes for over 30 years. I guess you just love to kick someone when they’re down. That’s so twisted and perverted. Again, thanks! I’m [sic] remember you bastards!”

