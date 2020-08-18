https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chicago-washington-dc-democrats/2020/08/18/id/982773

Chicago and Washington Mayors Lori Lightfoot and Muriel Bowser were chosen to highlight the Democrats’ message to the response of civil unrest during the first night of the party’s national nominating convention despite their cities being notable for some of the worst rioting in the past few months.

Bowser of D.C. gave a two-minute address via pre-recorded video from above “Black Lives Matter Plaza” – a two-block section of 16th Street north of the White House formerly known as Lafayette Square which she renamed in June – decrying Trump’s use of federal Park Police and other law enforcement to quell riots in late May and early June.

“He sent troops in camouflage into our streets,” she said in the video. “He sent tear gas into the air and federal helicopters, too. I knew if he did this to D.C., he would do it to your city or your town.”

The remarks drew a Twitter post from The Washington Post’s City Hall reporter who mildly rebuked Bowser for hypocrisy.

“The mayor criticized the president for sending tear gas into the air,” Fernit Nerappil wrote. “Her police department fired chemicals at protesters at the peak of demonstrations, prompting a man to usher dozens into his home and offer milk to wash their eyes.”

Nerappil also noted, during her 120 seconds, Bowser echoed the claims of Black Lives Matter adherents about the existence of “laws and systems that have codified racism for far too long.” He then pointed out she “drew criticism at home for being a steadfast defender of police.

“She condemned a budget cut to police and criticized the council for quickly passing emergency policing reform legislation,” he tweeted.

Bowser’s appearance was followed by a panel discussion, dubbed “The Path Forward,” involving Lightfoot. Also on the panel were NAACP President Derek Johnson; Gwen Carr, the mother a man who died in police custody in New York in 2014; black activist Jamira Burley; and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Lightfoot comments came in response to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s question about ending “systemic racism.”

“It really is about economic empowerment, because if people are lifted out of poverty and they are given an opportunity to feel a stake in their own future, that goes a long way,” Lightfoot said.

Her remarks came despite ongoing riots, including one Aug. 9 in downtown Chicago in response to a police shooting of a man who fired at them. A Black Lives Matter organizer called the looting “reparations.”

During an event in Wisconsin on Monday, President Donald Trump seized on the unrest – particularly in Chicago – to criticize Democrats, and Biden, as unrealistic.

“In Chicago, they literally raised up the drawbridges to prevent hordes of rioters from ransacking the city. Can you believe it?” he said, referring to Lightfoot’s response, according to Fox News. “This is the future that Joe Biden plans to bring to every city, town and suburb in our nation.”

