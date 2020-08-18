https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/james-clyburn-rioting-looting-arson/2020/08/18/id/982760

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., on Tuesday condemned violence at protests following a series of incidents at demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, saying “that’s not what I advocate,” in an interview on Fox News.

“Our movement got hijacked in the ’60s,” Clyburn told “Fox & Friends,” adding that late congressman and civil rights leader “John Lewis never asked anybody to burn anything. We were overtaken by the slogan ‘burn baby burn.’ You can’t blame John Lewis for that.”

The House Majority Whip added, “That’s not what I advocate.”

When host Brian Kilmeade asked why more Democrats have not spoken out against rioting and looting, he noted, “John Lewis and I started out as 20-year-olds. Look at my 60-year record.”

Clyburn added he will not take the blame for anyone that uses a peaceful protest as an opportunity for violence or looting, saying, “That is not what I am, and that is not what we are.”

He also said he does not blame “every white person” for every racially motivated attack on a Black person.

“You see me, you saw John Lewis, you see the Black Lives Matter movement,” Clyburn said. “We are out here trying to help this country be a better place for our children and our grandchildren. We’re not trying to burn it down; we’re trying to build it up.”

