As sexual assault allegations were surfacing against Joe Biden, celebrity #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano published an op-ed in Deadline Hollywood explaining her support for Biden despite the Tara Reade allegation, twisting herself into quite a pretzel in the process. Whatever happened to “Believe Women” anyway?

It’s great timing that on the day Bill Clinton is to address the Democratic National Convention the Daily Mail published photos of the former president getting a neck massage from a 22-year-old Jeffrey Epstein victim because his neck was so stiff after falling asleep on the Lolita Express. CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski asked how Clinton is still getting prime-time speaking slots in a post #MeToo era. Seriously, even Democrats are anxious to hear from younger, more progressive speakers.

How is Bill Clinton still getting prime time speaking spots post Me Too era? — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 18, 2020

Is he really that much of a draw?

You obviously already know the answer to this question — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 18, 2020

Didn’t you see the (D) after his name? That automatically absolves him of all sins. ALL. SINS. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) August 18, 2020

D after his name. — Ol’ Scratch Johnson (@EmJayHix) August 18, 2020

(D) — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) August 18, 2020

I question this too — Geri Mattern (@geri_mattern) August 18, 2020

Same way Biden got the nomination. — Tim Hulsey (@hulsey_ryan) August 18, 2020

I suspect this will be his swan song. — johninla (@johninla1) August 18, 2020

I wonder the same thing… Nostalgia? — Socially Distant WarrenCrat 🏳️‍🌈🚀⚛️🌵 (@shesnottrump) August 18, 2020

Same reason it took until after Ted Kennedy was dead for a decade to get a Chappaquiddick movie, and even then the Dem Party machine tried to use their influence in Hollywood to keep it from happening. — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) August 18, 2020

Because cancelling him would embarrass too many rich ppl — blank (@intendedblank) August 18, 2020

I was so incredibly disappointed in the @DNC when I read that he would be speaking and other more important voices for the future of the party would not. So so so disappointed, adding fuel to my cynicism. — Otter Nonsense (@19AngryOtters) August 18, 2020

And that’s coming from a Democrat.

Exactly. The @DNC should know better. — Dawn Fels (@kilgoret95) August 18, 2020

I agree. Honestly I’d rather hear from Chelsea. — TRobinson (@patricejkmrob) August 18, 2020

Power structures still need a shake down. — Paul says Mask It or Casket (@idealust) August 18, 2020

and @AOC is only getting 1 minute. smh — salohah (@salohah1) August 18, 2020

My thoughts exactly…not a good choice — Persisting (@GoodJujuCA) August 18, 2020

Good question and I worked for him. — Nelson Jacobsen (@sonofnels) August 18, 2020

Don’t know. I won’t be listening to him – I can’t even. — Catherine (@CatherineP725) August 18, 2020

Excellent question. And frankly, he’s just not that good anymore. Wasn’t impressed at the John Lewis funeral but was with Obama. — Kevin Hill (@kmhill461) August 18, 2020

Let’s face it: Michelle Obama was the star speaker of the convention and they blew it by putting her on the first night.

Ugh. His ego. He needs to step aside. Really really far to the side. Out of frame. — jay deaz (@JayDeaz) August 18, 2020

He shouldn’t. He does nothing positive for this ticket in this election. — John Swain (@koontz_milkman) August 18, 2020

Really bad call. — Anna Livia Plurabelle (@RigginsBo) August 18, 2020

Yes, who is he there for? — Calling all (Better) Angels Ⓥ (@thiscatherineH) August 18, 2020

Denial and nostalgia — Elizabeth Holly Norman (@EHollyNorman) August 18, 2020

Agree. And I voted for his wife and support her. But enough. Move on. — AK (@killawattannie) August 18, 2020

he’s part of the democratic establishment, which is still pulling the strings on all major democratic moves behind the scenes. — trapallday (@trapall_day) August 18, 2020

@JoeBiden is our nominee. Pretty safe to say the Me Too era is over. — Ollie Hopnoodle (@Johnadz) August 18, 2020

