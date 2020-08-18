https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/college-syllabus-warned-students-not-oppose-abortion-gay-marriage-blm-has-been?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Iowa State University faculty member Chloe Clark issued a “GIANT WARNING” in an English course syllabus informing students that in their classwork they were prohibited from arguing against abortion, homosexual marriage, or Black Lives Matter.

A person who wanted to remain anonymous informed the conservative Young America’s Foundation (YAF) about Clark’s course syllabus.

“GIANT WARNING: any instances of othering that you participate in intentionally (racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, sorophobia, transphobia, classism, mocking of mental health issues, body shaming, etc) in class are grounds for dismissal from the classroom,” the syllabus declared. “The same goes for any papers/projects: you cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc). I take this seriously.”

The university issued a statement to YAF explaining that the syllabus, which failed to conform to its standards and its dedication to the First Amendment, has been altered.

“The syllabus statement as written was inconsistent with the university’s standards and its commitment to the First Amendment rights of students,” the university wrote. “After reviewing this issue with the faculty member, the syllabus has been corrected to ensure it is consistent with university policy. Moreover, the faculty member is being provided additional information regarding the First Amendment policies of the university.”

The university affirmed its stance on freedom of speech.

“Iowa State is firmly committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of its students, faculty, and staff. With respect to student expression in the classroom, including the completion of assignments, the university does not take disciplinary action against students based on the content or viewpoints expressed in their speech,” the university wrote.

