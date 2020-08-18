https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jamescomey-clinton-suffrage/2020/08/18/id/982796

Former FBI Director James Comey marked the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in America Monday by sporting a T-shirt on social media calling for more women to be elected to office.

It didn’t go over well with Hillary Clinton or her spokesman Nick Merrill.

“#19thAmendment is an important anniversary but the vote is not enough. We need more women in office. VP and Virginia governor are good next steps,” Comey wrote on Twitter and Instagram along with photo of himself wearing a T-shirt reading, “Elect More Women.”

“A lot of us tried. You f****d it up. But the tee shirt definitely makes up for it,” Merrill shot back.

Hillary Clinton posted a GIF of herself from the comedy show “Between Two Ferns” shaking her head in disbelief.

Comey reopened the probe of Clinton’s emails during the 2016 election just days ahead of the vote, with many fearing it was a deciding factor in the razor tight outcome. Clinton won the popular vote, but Republican Donald Trump bested her in the electoral college and won the presidency.

Clinton has apparently held a grudge against Comey ever since. Fox News noted that a book written by The Intercept Washington bureau chief Ryan Grim said Clinton was “ecstatic” when Trump fired Comey in 2017.

“It was, her friends believed, both part of her grieving process, but also holding her back from moving on,” Grim wrote. “When she learned that Comey had been fired by Trump, she was ecstatic. Comey had finally gotten what he had coming.”

