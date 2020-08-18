https://www.dailywire.com/news/cops-catch-woman-who-live-streamed-herself-looting-yelling-i-cant-breathe

Twenty-two-year-old Taeshia Rochon, who live-streamed herself looting luxury items during Chicago riots last week, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of looting, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Video streamed to Facebook appears to show Rochon allegedly stealing Canadian Goose jackets from Nordstrom and multiple pairs of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut, last Monday, the report says.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the 22-year-old is being held on $4,000 bail.

At one point during the live stream, Rochon is heard yelling “I can’t breathe,” a slogan tied to the Black Lives Matter movement and a reference to Eric Garner and George Floyd.

The live stream, segments of which have been posted to Twitter (see below), has since been removed from Facebook.

As highlighted by The Blaze, a portion of the live stream can be viewed online and includes Rochon’s first and last name and location, identified as Chicago, IL:

Who is this looter that is live streaming? Taeshia Rochon in Chicago Illinois #chicagoriots #Riots #Taeshiarochon pic.twitter.com/OIiLkb9uFG — Etheric Roads (@Ethericroads) August 10, 2020

“I don’t know where the f***ing keys at!” a woman can be heard yelling as she sifts through drawers. “Let me see, does that say, Valentino, does that say Dolce and Gabbana? … I can’t breathe!”

In other videos credited to Rochon, the looting across Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district is further documented.

(Warning: language)

8/9/20 Chicago Credit: Taeshia Rochon pic.twitter.com/k3CVF8x2Tp — Liz Jones (@LizJone26271417) August 10, 2020

8/9/20 Chicago Credit: Taeshia Rochon pic.twitter.com/HGkkGeoVyk — Liz Jones (@LizJone26271417) August 10, 2020

8/9/20 Chicago Credit: Taeshia Rochon pic.twitter.com/tgFmLr1tLL — Liz Jones (@LizJone26271417) August 10, 2020

The Chicago Sun-Times said six others were similarly charged for their alleged participation in the looting last Monday, including 25-year-old Dion Gipson, who “was caught selling stolen merchandise on a Facebook group called ‘Legit Hustle.’”

“When he scheduled a meet up to sell the items, police retrieved $3,806 worth of stolen goods from Gipson, who was also caught on surveillance video breaking into and stealing from a store on Rush Street, prosecutors said,” the report noted.

Reporting on the chaos last week, WBBM-TV anchor Ryan Baker tweeted, “Mass chaos in downtown Chicago. Hundred of people looting stores. Looters broke into a bank and ripped out the atm. They are trying to break into it. This is at State and Lake.”

Mass chaos in downtown Chicago. Hundred of people looting stores. Looters broke into a bank and ripped out the atm. They are trying to break into it. This is at State and Lake. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/oKGrMHGADP — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 10, 2020

“Even if this chaos and looting started as ‘retaliation’ for Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in Englewood, the discouraging, disrespectful, and disgusting end result is widespread, opportunistic crime,” Baker added.

The Daily Wire explained the apparent origins of the destruction, which started last Sunday afternoon:

The rioting and looting began Sunday afternoon after police chased an allegedly armed man who “turned and fired shots” at officers, Deputy Chief Delonda Tally told Fox 32 Chicago. Police then fired, injuring the man, she said. A crowd at the scene then clashed with police, throwing objects at officers. Authorities said someone spread a false rumor that police had shot and wounded a child. The situation quickly escalated and got out of hand. “The looting began shortly after midnight as people darted through broken store windows and doors along Michigan Avenue carrying shopping bags full of merchandise. Cars dropped off more people as the crowd grew. At least one U-Haul van was seen pulling up,” The Chicago Tribune reported.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

