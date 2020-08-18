https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/corrupt-core-crooked-michelle-obama-tells-democrats-vote-early-mail-vote-person-video/

It used to be a joke that Democrats voted early and often.

It’s no longer a joke.

But last night Michelle Obama proudly urged her fellow Democrats to vote early AND THEN GO VOTE IN PERSON!

Crooked Michelle Obama told Democrats to vote and in person last night.

Michelle Obama: “We’ve got to vote early, in person if we can, we’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow up to make sure they’re received, and then make sure our friends and families do the same.”

