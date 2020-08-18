https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/18/dana-loesch-this-ad-from-gop-house-candidate-kimberly-klacik-is-one-of-the-best-political-ads-of-all-time/

Guys, take a moment and watch this ad from Republican Kimberly Klacik (we’ve written about her before), U.S. House candidate in Maryland’s 7th congressional district. It’s straight-up 🔥🔥🔥:

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

Dana Loesch calls it “one of the best political ads of all time, ever”:

One of the best political ads of all time, ever. 👇🏼 👇🏼 👇🏼 https://t.co/JBU7AP7f7a — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 17, 2020

It really was that good:

HOLY SMOKES This might be the best congressional ad I have ever seen in my life. Bravo @kimKBaltimore https://t.co/LdvNrAGFJI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 17, 2020

More Republicans should do this:

imagine if republicans employed this treatment with every liberal city descending into chaos? just show it, since the Democrats during the convention, won’t. https://t.co/o4VDMybc83 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 18, 2020

Media blackout in progress:

Maybe I’ve missed it, but have a single liberal journalist tweeted out this ad and commented on its effectiveness? 3.7 million views in less than 24 hours, you’d think that’d be a story considering tweets from random people with 10 followers are regularly written up. @daveweigel https://t.co/0Dm5NrgJX5 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 18, 2020

