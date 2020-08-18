https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dem-convention-dumpster-fire-michigan-gov-gretchen-whitmer-hot-mic-shark-week-motherf-video/

The Commie Democrat convention kicked off Monday evening and it was a total joke.

The ‘virtual’ DNC was poorly produced and resembled an online awards show.

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joking about ‘hot mic’ — and talking about Shark Week.

“It’s not just Shark Week … it’s Shark Week *mouths expletive* motherf*ckers” Whitmer said. “And I’ve learned about the hot mic.”

The clip has 71,000 views in just one hour.

WATCH:

Gov. Whitmer (D-MI) jokes before going live: “It’s not just Shark Week … it’s Shark Week *mouths expletive*” pic.twitter.com/KSndbTvLZi — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2020

