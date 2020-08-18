https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-convention-dumpster-fire-fake-indian-elizabeth-warren-speaks-dnc-native-american-caucus-meeting/

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren participated in the DNC’s Native American Caucus meeting on Tuesday.

I’m excited for the DNC Native American Caucus meeting today. Please join @Deb4CongressNM, @sharicedavids, @ewarren, and me (and whole bunch of other good folks) today! https://t.co/LLcjb6ZQJR — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) August 18, 2020

The Commie Convention kicked off on Monday and it’s a total dumpster fire.

The Democrat Senator in Massachusetts lied about her Native American heritage to get ahead in life.

Warren’s registration card for the State Bar of Texas revealed Warren identified as an “American Indian.”

Elizabeth Warren has made up all kinds of elaborate stories over the years in an effort to bolster her claims she is Native American.

Warren claimed her parents had to elope because her father’s parents were racist and didn’t approve of their son’s Cherokee girlfriend.

Senator Warren also previously claimed her Pawpaw’s high cheekbones were proof she is of Native American descent.

It’s all a lie. She’s a complete fraud.

Two years ago Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren released a DNA study that claimed she is 1/1,024 Native America. That’s 0.0009765625.

The average white person in America has nearly double the amount of American Indian DNA (0.18%) as Elizabeth Warren (0.098%), who claims to be Cherokee.

But the Democrats included Elizabeth Warren as one of the participants in its Native American Caucus meeting anyway.

👀 The DNC is including ***Elizabeth Warren*** as one of the participants in its Native American Caucus meeting today Can’t make it up pic.twitter.com/KDDjvyzTnq — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 18, 2020

