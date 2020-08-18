https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-convention-speaker-ashley-nicole-mccray-advocates-destruction-capitalism-video/

The Commie Democrat convention kicked off Monday evening and it was a total dumpster fire.

Socialist Bernie Sanders lashed out at President Trump and bragged about how far left the Democrat party has moved.

“Our movement continues and is getting stronger every day. Many of the ideas we fought for just a few years ago were considered radical are now mainstream,” Bernie Sanders said.

The Democrat party has embraced neo-Marxists who are openly calling for the destruction of Capitalism.

Democrat convention speaker and far-left activist Ashley Nicole McCray on Monday advocated for the “destruction of Capitalism” during a ‘virtual’ DNC Caucus and Council meeting.

WATCH:

Democrat convention speaker Ashley Nicole McCray advocated for the “destruction of capitalism” pic.twitter.com/inyVVParcN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2020

