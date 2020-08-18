https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-convention-week-dnc-lgbtq-caucus-member-says-talking-abolishing-police-abolishing-ice-abolishing-prisons-video/

It’s Democrat convention week and the radical Marxist wing of the party has completely taken over.

The Democrats are now openly admitting they are neo-Marxists.

Democrats spent the last month denying their unhinged party wants to abolish the police.

On Tuesday, Democrats in a virtual LGBTQ Caucus meeting straight up called for prisons, police and ICE to be abolished.

“We’re talking about abolishing the police, we’re talking about abolishing ICE, and we’re talking about abolishing prisons.”

WATCH:

Democrats spent weeks denying their unhinged party wants to abolish the police. “We’re talking about abolishing the police, we’re talking about abolishing ICE, and we’re talking about abolishing prisons.” pic.twitter.com/iVYjAA0xpB — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 18, 2020

